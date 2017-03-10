Changes on Shattuck Ave: Sushi Ko closed, Venus Café coming soon coming soon (Nosh)
Berkeleyside is hiring: Looking for a food writer/editor (Nosh)
Oakland Bloom Night Market (East Bay Express)
Less meat, better food, happier kids: Oakland Unified reinvents its school lunch (Civil Eats)
Chinese classic: Chicken rice recipe for quick weeknight dinner (Focus: Snap: Eat)
Complex flavors lift Nido’s homey Mexican cuisine (San Francisco Chronicle)
Food Network chef Tanya Holland ‘breaks bread’ with West Oakland school kids (East Bay Times)
Three Amigos Market has a new deli counter (East Bay Dish)
510 Updates: Mockingbird’s new nest, Drip Line, Old Kan, lunch at The Wolf (Tablehopper)
Walnut Creek: In-n-Out Burger eyed for North Main Street (East Bay Times)
Middle Eastern flatbread, the ultimate community builder (Bon Appetit)
Acta Non Verba: The youth urban farm program educating and uplifting East Bay kids (Bay Area Bites)
The Nosh Wire: 3.9.17
