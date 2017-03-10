Standards for Berkeleyside’s opinion articles

Berkeleyside has always published opinion articles submitted by people in our community. We aim to have an open door to welcome opinions from all sides of our sometimes heated (occasionally overheated), engaged, political culture in Berkeley. A strong opinion section on Berkeleyside can be, we hope, a contributor to civil discussions on issues that matter in our city.

On Thursday, we published an op-ed that took strong issue with the approach Berkeley’s City Council took to the housing project at 2902 Adeline St. Nothing wrong with that. But the op-ed also asserted that some of the actions were criminal. That was wrong and we should have caught and edited that out. Berkeleyside apologizes for the error. (The opinion piece by Cody Little is still there in edited form.)

If you want to submit an opinion piece, it should be Berkeley-related and we ask for first refusal on publication (send by email to editors@berkeleyside.com). We publish opinion pieces at our discretion and submissions are subject to editing. Preferred length: 500-800 words. Let the opinions fly!