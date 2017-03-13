Police ask for help to find missing Berkeley man with dementia

The Berkeley Police Department has asked the community for help to find an at-risk 82-year-old man, missing since 2:30 p.m. Sunday, who suffers from dementia and memory loss.

Koichi Kawakami is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds, authorities said, in a Nixle alert sent at 1:08 a.m. Police said he may be wearing a gray T-shirt, Khaki pants and black shoes.

Kawakami was last seen Sunday afternoon in the 1900 block of Ward Street. The block on Ward where Kawakami was last seen is in South Berkeley between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Milvia Street.

He also went missing in August, but police eventually were able to find him. During that incident, police said Kawakami “has limited verbal speech and walks with a cane.”

Police ask anyone with information about him to call 911 or Berkeley Police dispatch at 510-981-5911.