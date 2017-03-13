Police respond to robbery near BHS

By Emilie Raguso
Berkeley High police cruiser. Photo: Emilie Raguso
Police are responding to a robbery near Berkeley High on Monday afternoon, authorities report.

According to unconfirmed scanner traffic, a high school-aged black male in a gray sweater, who was carrying a backpack, took a black iPhone from someone.

The robbery happened at about 1:40 p.m.

Berkeleyside has reached out to BPD for confirmation and further information. This post will be updated when it is available.