2 felons with loaded gun charged in Berkeley meth sales case

A police search last week in South Berkeley turned up more than 5 ounces of methamphetamine, packaging materials and a loaded gun, and two people have been charged in the case, authorities report.

Berkeley residents Brandon McWilliams, 41, and Melina Lane, 44, were at a home Tuesday in the 1600 block of 62nd Street when detectives from BPD’s Special Investigations Bureau served a narcotics search warrant on them at about 8 p.m., department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel said Monday.

Inside the home, detectives found 5 ounces of methamphetamine, a loaded pistol with the serial numbers removed, packaging materials and scales, Frankel said.

After police took Lane to jail, she admitted she had methamphetamine hidden in her bra, according to police. During the subsequent search, officers found a half-ounce of the controlled substance, Frankel said.

Lane and McWilliams have since been charged.

Lane remains at Santa Rita Jail, with a bail of $100,000, and was charged with numerous violations related to drug sales, methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.

McWilliams is no longer in custody, having posted a bond for $100,000 bail, but was charged with similar offenses.

Both could be sent to prison if convicted. They are scheduled for a pretrial hearing Thursday at the René C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland.