Update: Man in custody after police activity in the Elmwood

Scores of Berkeley and Oakland police officers descended on Berkeley’s Elmwood neighborhood Wednesday evening after a man reportedly rammed an OPD officer, then fled from authorities, police told Berkeleyside.

The incident began at 6:50 p.m. in Oakland at 14th and Harrison streets, OPD said, when an officer put out an emergency broadcast about having been rammed by someone in a vehicle. The driver then fled from police, traveling through various parts of Oakland before ending up in Berkeley at Ashby and College avenues at around 7:30 p.m.

An OPD staffer said the officer was expected to survive and may have broken a wrist, but that the investigation was still preliminary as of shortly before 9 p.m.

Wednesday evening, many Berkeleyside readers were alarmed when police officers flooded the Elmwood, along with a helicopter, and wondered what was happening. A Berkeley Police spokesman told Berkeleyside shortly before 8 p.m. that a suspect had “fled into our city” but that it was an Oakland Police scene.

Berkeleyside’s Lance Knobel saw at least eight police cars in the area and “scores” of officers set up a cordon. Many of the officers had guns drawn. Three vehicles collided at the intersection of College and Ashby, but the cause of the crash was not immediately available.

Many readers reported seeing more than a dozen police cruisers speeding up College and Stuart just prior to the collision. “Never seen so many cops,” wrote one.

The driver who fled from police took up a position on the roof of the building that houses Ici Ice Cream, and the block of College from Ashby to Russell was evacuated. Police identified the building on the scanner as 2946 College, and said negotiators were on scene to interact with the man.

At around 8 p.m. police asked bystanders to leave the area near the Ashby-Russell block and to stay “at least a block away” from the perimeter. An officer told a journalist on the scene to “stay away from the line of fire.”

According to scanner traffic, police recovered a gun in a vehicle they followed into Berkeley from Oakland, but it was unknown if the man on the roof had additional weapons.

A witness, who gave his name as Andrew, told Knobel he was parked across the street from Ici. There was a man on the roof and police asked him to lift his shirt to show if he had “any other weapons.”

The man on the roof asked police if a woman was all right, and police responded that they couldn’t do anything about that now.

A Berkeley resident who called BPD dispatch at about 8:10 p.m. was advised to remain inside until further notice due to the police activity.

Knobel spoke to a man at around 8:15 p.m. who said he was the father of the man driving a black car into which a white pick-up truck collided at the Ashby-College intersection. The man said his son had been taken to Espresso Roma, which is on the intersection, and did not have serious injuries but was shaken up.

Councilwoman Lori Droste was on the scene of the incident, said Knobel.

Berkeley Police issued a Nixle alert at 8:26 p.m. warning of police activity in the area of Ashby and College and alerting pedestrians and motorists to “avoid the area until further notice.”

As per the police scanner, Berkeley officers are coordinating efforts with OPD and, as of 8:32 p.m., there was “no change.”

At 8:35 p.m., Anita Coulter posted to Twitter: “We’re on Ashby btwn College & Benvenue. Most of us are waiting for car access. Safe and snug so far!” after asking Berkeleyside and Councilwoman Droste whether it was safe to to outside.

Police took a man into custody just before 8:40 p.m. and were breaking down their posts as they begin to clear the area. They are keeping Ashby and College shut down, from Russell, as of 8:43 p.m., as per scanner reports.

At 8:50 p.m. Knobel, who was observing from outside the perimeter, reported that he could see people leaving Ici and Summer Kitchen Bake Shop next door as if they had been told they could leave.

Nineteen-year-old Martina Starc from Oakland was in Ici when the incident began. Just before 9 p.m. when she was allowed to leave the shop, she recounted to the media that there were about 20 people in the shop and they hid behind the counter as police said there was an active shooter. She said Ici gave everybody free ice cream and that one of the Ici staff “risked her life” by going in front of the counter to give a little girl who was crying ice cream.

At 9:07 p.m. College and Ashby remained cordoned off, according to Berkeleyside’s Knobel, and police tape surrounded the whole intersection.

This is a developing story and we are updating it as we get more information.