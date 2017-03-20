Video: UC Berkeley celebrates the Holi Festival of Colors

The Holi Festival of Colors — a Hindu tradition which signifies the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring — was celebrated Sunday at UC Berkeley as it is around the world, with music food and, most dramatically, the throwing of colored powders and water. The event was organized by Cal’s Indian Students Association. Enjoy the fun vicariously with this video by UC Berkeley students Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou and Mary Newman.
