How Quirky is Berkeley? In praise of bungalow courts

Maybe its the battleship gray paint. Or the concrete. Still, though, it rocks the bungalow vibe, no? Just north of a feral cat colony of some renown.

A Quirky Berkeley reader spotted this next bungalow court on the way to dinner, they said, driving up Dwight between Fulton and Telegraph.

It is not a quiet and peaceful location, but there is a definite serenity otherwise lacking on the block.

Here’s a really big one:

It wraps around the corner of California Street and Berkeley Way. The addresses are 1540-1544 Berkeley Way and 1924-1940 California. Looking at the units from along the street leaves you without a great sense of this being a bungalow court. When you peek into the courtyard though, you see the beauty. The units aren’t detached, making it not technically a bungalow court. But – close enough for me!

And, a sweet bucolic one on Lincoln above Sacramento.

Just west of the North Berkeley BART station is this court:

The final two in this batch are special — they have names. And signs with the names on them. How perfect!

First, on Dwight:

Sweet! Love the brugmansia, aka Angel’s Trumpet. Night-scented.

A second named court: