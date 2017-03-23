Man arrested after carjacking attempt

A San Jose man is in custody after he tried to carjack another man early Wednesday morning in southwest Berkeley, authorities report.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a man called police to say a stranger had just opened his passenger-side door and ordered him to get out of his vehicle, said Sgt. Andrew Frankel of the Berkeley Police Department.

He had been parked in the 3100 block of San Pablo Avenue, just south of Folger and Ashby avenues, when he was approached.

The man, later identified as 23-year-old Najee Goley, tried several more times to force the driver out of the vehicle, but he refused. Goley ultimately walked away, police said.

The driver called police and followed Goley down the street, directing him to Goley’s location, Frankel said.

Goley was arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking and possession of a leaded cane, according to online records from the Alameda County sheriff’s office. Both are felonies.

He was scheduled for arraignment Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in downtown Oakland.

His bail was set at $120,000. Goley’s next court appearance is not yet listed online.