Another beer garden is headed to Temescal

One shipping container development is not enough for North Oakland.

On the eve of the completion of the artist studio/beer garden development that will house Arthur Mac’s Tap and Shack at 40th and Martin Luther King Jr, Way, we hear a second beer garden, this time from Los Angeles’s Golden Road Brewing, is planned for the Temescal neighborhood.

The brewery has submitted plans for an “outdoor beer garden with food service,” flanked by seven single-story shipping containers, for the lot behind the Clove and Hoof butcher shop at 40th and Broadway. East Bay Express’s Ali Winston broke the news on Twitter Thursday.

Between Hog’s Apothecary and Temescal Brewing, plus the aforementioned Arthur Mac’s and in-the-works Rose’s Taproom, Temescal is now becoming quite the place for craft beer drinking. Perhaps it was only a matter of time before a larger brewing operation set its eyes on the neighborhood.

Golden Road Brewing was founded in 2011 by Meg Gill and Tony Yanow, and it was sold to beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2015. The sale enabled the company to expand rapidly throughout Southern California; it has opened two taprooms in Los Angeles and one in Anaheim. An additional restaurant and brewing space is under construction at the Anaheim taproom.

Golden Road now distributes its popular Point the Way IPA, Golden Road Hefeweizen, Get Up Offa That Brown and Wolf Among Weeds IPA, among other beers, throughout California, Hawaii, Arizona and Nevada. It produced 45,000 barrels of beer in 2015.

The Temescal development, according to its zoning design review application, will encompass the 7,000 square foot parking lot at 320, 322 and 330 40th St. Golden Road will use brightly painted shipping containers to create an enclosed outdoor space with two bars, tables and a gas fire pit. There will be food service of some kind, in addition to beer.

Golden Road has also filed a conditional use permit to brew beer at the facility.

No word yet on a targeted date to start construction; we’ll keep you posted.