The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley this weekend

LAST CHANCE TO SEE ‘YEARS IN THE HUNDREDS’ Central Works’ Years in the Hundreds, written by Jesse Potterveld and directed by Gary Graves, has been extended but has its last performance at Berkeley City Club on Sunday March 26 at 5 p.m. Described as “a mystery…a sis-story,” it tells the tale of identical twin sisters, Jessie and Inez, who have concealed a series of illicit secrets behind the locked door of their neatly arranged apartment. Then Marcus arrives, and their carefully constructed life begins to unravel. Peculiar intimacies, unabashed love, and criminal misconduct make for the strangest of bedfellows in this quirky new look at “twin nature.” Berkeley City Club, 2315 Durant Ave. Information and tickets.

LAST CHANCE TO SEE ‘BILLY ELLIOT’ There are still some tickets available for the closing weekend performances of Billy Elliot at the Berkeley Playhouse. If you’ve seen the classic Stephen Daldry film you’ll know the story. If not, here’s the skinny: “When 11-year old Billy Elliot stumbles into a ballet class, his spirit of creativity and expression is awakened. Set in a working-class town facing a miners’ strike in 1980s Britain, Elton John’s Tony Award-winning musical about following your passion, and challenging expectations is for anyone who dared to dream, if even for a moment, that they could dance.” Berkeley Playhouse, 2640 College Ave. Information and tickets.

COAST TO COAST COMEDY ALL-STARS CLASSIC Tonight, Friday March 24 — and only tonight — catch “two incredible shows” at the Black Repertory Group on Adeline. The two featured performers are Honest John (Martin Lawrence 1st Amendment Stand Up, The Wash, For Da Love of Money, Foolish), and Chris Thomas (Russell Simmons: Def Comedy Jam, The Mayor’ of Rap City). The evening’s opening comic is Cheryl ‘Soccer Mom’ Anderson recently seen in the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition and Festival and the World Series of Comedy. The night of comedy is hosted by Erik Awesome with DJ Nick Basta, and there are dinner and VIP table options (reservations 415-322-0945), as well as regular tickets. More information and tickets.

HALAU KAUATUAHINE AT ASHKENAZ Hālau KaUaTuahine is dedicated to perpetuating the performing arts of Hawai’i and Tahiti. It is named after the gentle “sister” rain that falls in the valley of Mānoa in Honolulu. The performance at Ashkenaz on Sunday March 26 at 7 p.m. focuses on women’s dance in Hawai’i and Tahiti asWomen Drummers International celebrate Women’s History Month with its March series of special concerts and workshops, the Maestra Series. More information and tickets ($15).

LETTERS FROM THE BERKELEY HOME FRONT The Berkeley Historical Society presents this free talk on Sunday, March 26, 2-4 p.m. at 1931 Center St., to accompany its ongoing “Berkeley Home Front” exhibition. Americans have been writing letters from the home front to the battlefront since the American colonies began. Exhibit curators Steve Finacom and Phyllis Gale have collected some 500 letters from two Berkeley families to their loved ones in combat during World Wars I and II. Join Finacom and Gale to hear how the mail was delivered to soldiers during the World Wars, government censorship, and readings from the letters. Afterwards there will be time for questions and sharing your own family letter if you bring one along. Berkeley Historical Society and Berkeley History Center, 1931 Center St. Admission free, wheelchair accessible. Light refreshments provided. Information. Tel.: 510-848-0181.

