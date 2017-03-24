The Nosh Wire: 3.24.17

By NOSH editors
Fried chicken and waffles from Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland. Photo: Sonny Abesamis/Flickr

Another beer garden is headed to Temescal (Nosh)
Corporate beer overlords ABInBev to open Golden Road ‘craft’ beer garden in North Oakland (East Bay Express)
The essential guide to San Francisco hot dogs (Eater SF)
A Navajo chef on the complexities of modernizing Native American cuisine (Food52)
UC Berkeley professor shares loves of edible, nutritious weeds (East Bay Times)
One-of-a-kind experiences in Oakland: A traveler’s guide (Wall Street Journal)