Police ask for help identifying a North Berkeley prowler

The Berkeley Police Department has issued an alert today asking community members to identify a prowler seen on video attempting to open car doors and entering the backyard of a residence on March 19.

According to the BPD notice, the man tried to open several car doors and walked into a backyard on the 500 block of Spruce Street, where he has been spotted multiple times, around 12:30 a.m. The police consider him a person of interest.

“Based on the video he appears to be a light skinned black male, 40-50 years old, 5′ 8″ to 5′ 10″, 160lbs to 190lbs, with a thin goatee,” the alert says. “In all instances where he was caught on camera, he was wearing a dark jacket with a collar and a zippered front, blue jeans, black boots, and a black baseball cap with either a purple or blue bill.” The man walks with a limp, the police say.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the man call the Berkeley Police Property Crimes Detail at (510) 981-5737.