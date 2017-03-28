The Berkeley Wire: 03.28.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
An egret in Berkeley Marina by Mohan Ajmani

A Look Back: Japanese-American nursery owners forced to liquidate in 1942 (EBT)
Make the former banker who is Berkeley’s best brittle maker (SF Chronicle)
Going nuts for squirrels at UC Berkeley’s animal cognition lab (LA Times)
“Quirky Berkeley” author Tom Dalzell reveals cool East Bay spots (7×7)
Deaf student says UC Berkeley didn’t provide interpreter (KTVU)
Europe grants a patent to CRISPR (Fortune)