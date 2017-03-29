A woman’s place is among the blues greats: Pamela Rose (SF Chronicle)
After “Moneyball,” photographer Tabitha Soren kept shooting (Wash Post)
Right-wing author Ann Coulter to talk at Cal on April 27 (Daily Cal)
Author brings taco truck story to students (Patch)
Non-profit awards grants to Muslim-American storytellers (KALW)
Why Cal is restricting access to thousands of online videos (Wash Post)
Rent mattress on floor in shared room for $880 a month (Curbed)
The documentary “California Typewriter,” gets summer release (Variety)
The Berkeley Wire: 03.29.17
