Update: ‘Eagle-eyed’ community member spots missing man

Update, 2:04 p.m. John Hall has been located by “an eagle-eyed community member,” police reported just 25 minutes after sending out a preliminary Nixle alert asking for help from the public to find the missing man.

Original story: The Berkeley Police Department sent an alert Wednesday afternoon asking for help locating a missing 90-year-old Berkeley man who has dementia.

John Hall is 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build and brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his home in the 1500 block of Le Roy Avenue at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. He was wearing a white or light blue T-shirt, gray sweatpants and dark sneakers.

Hall often walks around the Berkeley Rose Garden at 1200 Euclid Ave. for short periods of time, police said.

Police ask anyone who sees Hall or has information about his location to call the department at 510-981-5900.