The Berkeley Wire: 03.31.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Fig Bud by Alex

Berkeley Summit Reservoir roof poured into place (East Bay Times)
Planned Ann Coulter visit has organizers fearing another backlash (CBS)
CA against Trump: Berkeley passes impeachment resolution (Newsweek)
Egypt’s “Jon Stewart” wants you to bust a gut in Berkeley (Mercury News)
Two auto burglary suspects arrested; a third suspect escapes (East Bay Times)