The Nosh Wire: 3.31.17

By NOSH editors
Breakfast sandwich with eggs, rosemary ham, Jack cheese and avocado at Grand Lake Kitchen in Oakland. Photo: Thomas Hawk/Flickr

Two Sisters Bar & Books Will Shutter as the Team Heads to the East Bay (Eater SF)
Former Chiaroscuro Chef Launches Contrasto Test Kitchen in Oakland’s Kitchen 388 (Eater SF)
Pizza in Oakland: Spinning Dough (East Bay Dish)
How to support Oakland’s refugee chefs (Eater SF)
The weeknight stir fry guide (Bay Area Bites)