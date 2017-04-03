The Nosh Wire: 4.3.17

By NOSH editors
Maple leaf duck breast from The Wolf in Oakland. Photo: Thomas Hawk/Flickr

The 40-year-old virgin: Bay Wolf becomes the Wolf (San Francisco Magazine)
Paul Canales launches Kured lunch popup at Duende (Inside Scoop SF)
Bakesale Betty to be part of food offerings at Warriors’ new digs (SF Chronicle)
Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day returns April 4 (SF Chronicle)