Photos: Berkeley’s wisteria puts on a magnificent show

By Berkeleyside Editors
Photo: Jef Poskanzer

Is the wisteria in Berkeley particularly magnificent this year? Photos of the lovely blooms began appearing on the Berkeleyside Flickr pool in late March, and we have gathered together more images to create this gallery of gorgeousness. Enjoy.

Virginia Street. Photo: Heidi Sachs
Photo: Ned Fielden
Photo: Seán A. O’Hara
Photo: gina g10
First Church of Christ, Scientist. Photo: Colleen Neff
First Church of Christ, Scientist. Photo: Colleen Neff
Photo: Elizabeth Rosner
Oxford Street. Photo: Colleen Neff
Live Oak Park. Photo: Colleen Neff
Photo: Colleen Neff
First Church of Christ, Scientist. Photo: Colleen Neff