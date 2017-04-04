The Berkeley Wire: 04.04.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Signs of Berkeley. Photo: Ira Serkes

Berkeley backs off from evicting animal rights group (East Bay Times)
Assemblyman Tony Thurmond to run for state education post in 2018 (EBT)
Berkeley to appoint new police chief; some say reforms lagging (Express)
On cusp of hiring new chief, some want more transparency (KQED)
The best Silicon Valley class money can’t buy is at UC Berkeley (Examiner)
Berkeley Rep announces casting for “Monsoon Wedding” (Broadway World)
 Zorroa launches machine learning made simple for the enterprise (PR News Wire)
Comal chef’s Mexican-Jewish Passover (Forbes)
Berkeley woman wins Oakland marathon (Patch)