The Nosh Wire: 4.4.17 By NOSH editors April 4, 2017, 5:15 p.m.April 4, 2017 Fried taro dumplings from Kapok Seafood in Alameda. Photo: Elsie Hui/Flickr2 East Bay companies shaking up the notion of urban farming (Nosh)Local brewers don’t like taste of Temescal beer garden plan (Nosh)Comal chef Matt Gandin’s Mexican-Jewish passover (Forbes)Top openings, closings, news in the Bay Area (Eater SF)
