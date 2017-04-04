The Nosh Wire: 4.4.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By NOSH editors
Fried taro dumplings from Kapok Seafood in Alameda. Photo: Elsie Hui/Flickr

2 East Bay companies shaking up the notion of urban farming (Nosh)
Local brewers don’t like taste of Temescal beer garden plan (Nosh)
Comal chef Matt Gandin’s Mexican-Jewish passover (Forbes)
Top openings, closings, news in the Bay Area (Eater SF)