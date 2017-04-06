The Berkeley Wire: 04.06.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Ambulance by David Gould

Disability activists took cues from the civil rights era, sparked national movement (KALW)
April 29-30 symposium explores mystery of dinosaurs’ death (UCB news)
UC Berkeley: Patagonia to pitch virtues of clothes recycling (East Bay Times)
UC Berkeley held a ‘tampon rally’ to fight for free menstrual products (USA Today College)
‘Free the Tampon’ rally highlights raises awareness at UC Berkeley (NBC Bay Area)