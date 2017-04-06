Thousands lose power in Berkeley

Thousands of people have lost power in Berkeley on Thursday night, according to preliminary information from PG&E.
As of about 9 p.m., PG&E listed 15 outages affecting 318 customers in Berkeley. Less than 10 minutes later, that number had jumped to 2,454 customers without power. (Update: As of 9:35 p.m., there were 26 reported outages affecting 2,560 customers.)
Wind and rain may be playing a role in the outages, though no official cause has been released. A wind advisory remains in effect in Berkeley and throughout the region until 5 a.m. Friday. According to the advisory, “strong winds can result in downed trees and powerlines and could result in local power outages.”
A large outage, affecting 2,155 customers in the Berkeley Hills, began at 7:19 p.m. with an expected restoration of 10 p.m.
Another outage, in West Berkeley and north into Albany and El Cerrito, is affecting 3,879 customers. That began at 7:32 p.m. and has an estimated restoration time of 11 p.m.
The cause for both outages are listed as unknown, with PG&E assessing the situation.
Central Berkeley appears, according to the outage map, to have escaped thus far.
Tune in to PG&E’s outage map for the most current information, and sign up for alerts if an outage is affecting you.
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »