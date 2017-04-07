The Berkeley Wire: 04.07.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Bird by Ryan Leib

Both Adam and ArlieHochschild nominated for a California Book award (SF Chronicle)
Cal was warned about Prof. Searle years before harassment lawsuit (BuzzFeed)
Marlon Brando was the “lust” of Rita Moreno’s life (People)
Why Rita Moreno’s bedroom has a photo of Marlon Brando (East Bay Times)
“Brooms Up!” Oski, meet Harry Potter (UCB News)
5 lunch spots in Berkeley under $10 to try now (Daily Clag)
Berkeley College Republicans invite David Horowitz to speak (Daily Cal)
Equinox unveils first East Bay club in Berkeley (Yahoo Finance)