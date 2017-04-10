The Berkeley Wire: 04.10.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside Editors
#Berkeley by DanCalBear

Berkeley students hope to improve mental health with app (Stanford Daily)
Looking into UC Berkeley’s history of activism (The Weekender)
A Look Back: Curbside can recycling instituted in 1942 (East Bay Times)
Snapp Shots: Berkeley to mark 75 years since Japanese internment (EBT)
Seven at Cal awarded Guggenheim Awards, the most for a university (UCB News)