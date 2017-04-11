From film to the force: Berkeley’s newest police chief (Daily Cal)
Berkeley carjacking suspect arrested after standoff (East Bay Times)
Reported sex assault at Berkeley fraternity under investigation (Patch)
Fallen tree knocks out power to Berkeley customers (ABC7)
Vallejo contractor charged with fraud on Berkeley Lab work (Business Times)
Berkeley College Republicans cancel David Horowitz event (Daily Cal)
Opinion: Berkeley hates free speech (Daily Caller)
School of Journalism lecturer on team awarded Pulitzer Prize (J School)
The Berkeley Wire: 04.11.17
