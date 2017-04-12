Berkeley police ask for help to ID 3 more from March Trump rally

As the city of Berkeley gears up for a new wave of “riotous behavior,” police have asked the public for help to identify three men authorities say committed assaults or “other criminal acts” during a March 4 demonstration at Civic Center Park.

This weekend’s “Patriot’s Day” rally has already prompted the cancelation of the popular downtown Berkeley farmers market Saturday on Center Street. Neither police nor city officials have released further information about what the public might expect this weekend, but Berkeleyside will continue to report on developments as they come.

Police released an earlier round of photographs last month, following the March 4 rally by Trump supporters. Police said that event “drew counter-protestors and deteriorated into a series of assaults and physical confrontations between members of various groups.”

According to a statement released Wednesday afternoon, BPD ultimately “obtained 9 arrest warrants and … anticipate obtaining additional warrants later this week for others who were involved” in criminal activity March 4.

Police said members of the public identified some of those individuals “almost immediately,” and are hopeful they’ll have similar luck finding out the identities of three new people, who are pictured above.

Police ask anyone with information about the men to call BPD Sgt. Jack Friedman at 510-981-5990, ext. 4202. The department says, too, it is still collecting videos and photographs of criminal activity from March 4. They can be submitted online.

Police did not specifically mention the upcoming rally Saturday, but indicated that preparations are underway.

“As we look ahead to future events, the Berkeley Police Department remains focused on protecting the peaceful expression of free speech, to include identifying and locating criminal behavior directed at those exercising their rights,” according to Wednesday’s statement. “BPD is committed to taking enforcement action when practical and appropriate before, during and after events.”