Newlyweds contract brain-invading parasite during Hawaii honeymoon (KTLA)
Mark Hawthorne, a man of few words except “I hate you” (NYT)
Berkeley group challenges seminary over hilltop property (East Bay Times)
Romeo’s Coffee opens on Telegraph Avenue (Daily Cal)
Planned pro, anti- Trump rally prompts closure of Farmer’s Market (East Bay Times)
The second season of W. Kamau Bell show, new book, hit this month (Alameda Magazine)
Students shut down Cal cafe, demand living wage (IGD)
Stickers from rising alt-right organization appear on campus (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 04.12.17
