The Berkeley Wire: 04.13.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Lake Anza, Tilden Park by Ryan Leib

UC Berkeley challenges legal decision that CRISPR patents belong to Broad (Verge)
Berkeley braces for another Pro-Trump rally (SFist)
Five Berkeley Lab scientists elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences (LBL)
Privately owned Cal housing unit appears to have bedbugs (Daily Cal)
UC Berkeley signs $8M contract with Peet’s Coffe & Tea (Daily Cal)
College Republicans test limits again with AnnCouter speech (SF Chronicle)