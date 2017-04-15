Sinkhole closes Tunnel Road in Berkeley

Authorities in Berkeley are warning drivers and residents about a large sinkhole on Tunnel Road, and advising people to avoid the area.

According to a notice sent at 4:40 p.m., “The Berkeley Department of Public Works advises the community to avoid traveling on Tunnel Road until further notice.”

“Significant traffic delays are expected for both directions of travel until further notice,” according to the Nixle alert.

Westbound traffic on Tunnel between Bridge and Vicente roads has been shifted. The sinkhole is also impacting the eastbound lanes, officials said.

The first alert about the sinkhole came out from the city just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

A citizen reporter shared a look down into the sinkhole with Berkeleyside.