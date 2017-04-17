Berkeley couple’s mysterious death raises public health fears (SF Chronicle)
A little American civil war in Berkeley (The Daily Beast)
How Berkeley became epicenter of violent Trump clashes (LA Times)
The violent clashes in Berkeley weren’t “pro-Trump,” vs. “anti-Trump” (Esquire)
Berkeley settles with former law school dean (Inside Higher Ed)
Harassment accuser condemns UC Berkeley deal (CBS)
Samin Nosrat: Teacher, writer, thinker, chef (San Francisco)
Bay Area Book Festival to focus on ‘literary activism’ (SF Chronicle)
The Berkeley Wire: 04.17.17
