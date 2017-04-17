The Nosh Wire: 4.17.17

By NOSH editors
Pluots at Berkeley Bowl. Photo: Michael Greenberg/Flickr

Teacher, writer, thinker, chef Samin Nosrat (SF Magazine)
Kathmandu Market opens on Berkeley’s Telegraph Avenue (Nosh)
Three East Bay restaurants to try now (SF Magazine)
Pals Takeaway to celebrate ninth anniversary with guest chefs (Inside Scoop)
Dank and resinous: This is the 420 beer you’ve been waiting for (East Bay Times)