Photos: Extremists — from right and left — clash in Berkeley, again

Police made 20 arrests and reported at least eleven injured, with seven needing to go to the hospital, at Saturday’s so-called Patriots Day rally in downtown Berkeley.

Pro-Trump supporters and white supremacists clashed with members of far-left, self-described anti-fascism factions, including the By Any Means Necessary group and Berkeley AntiFa. The riot closed down parts of downtown, including the BART station, and forced the cancellation of the Saturday farmers market. People were pepper-sprayed and M-80 flash fireworks were thrown into the throng. There were fights and lots of yelling. Many people sought out confrontation and conflict throughout the day, and tensions ran high. At its height, there were hundreds, if not thousands, of people swarming around Civic Center Park and on surrounding streets.

See live coverage of Saturday’s event as it unfolded. Read about the groups involved and how the city prepared for the April 15 riot.

Police confiscated a stun gun, mace, knives, bear spray, an axe handle, pepper spray and a can filled with concrete, among other things.

In the midst of the melee, there were some who tried to have constructive conversations. An empathy tent had been set up for that purpose. An artist painted a watercolor of the scene from a safe distance, while one man sat calmly meditating.

It was the second time in less than two months that people on the right, including self-proclaimed white supremacists, have come to Berkeley to, they say, express their freedom of speech. The first rally, on March 4, also drew opposition groups, and also turned violent. On both occasions, the pro-Trump demonstrators were met by black-clad protesters, their faces hidden by masks and bandanas, who were determined to stop them from gathering.

Here, a selection of photographs by Berkeleyside staff and contributing photographers Daniel McPartlan, Ted Friedman, David Yee and Pete Rosos.

