Berkeley police get flak for hands-off approach to protest (SF Gate)
Berkeley Mayor backs police response to violent rally (NBC)
Convicted robber pleads no contest to a fatal shooting on San Pablo Ave. (Patch)
Pompette revives the spirit of Cafe Rouge (Eater SF)
Berkeley’s forgotten “Gus” is the subject of a new exhibit (East Bay Times)
“Faces” highlights John Cassavetes’ film series at BAMPFA (SF Gate)
Berkeley Lab employee files gender, disability lawsuit against UC Regents (Daily Cal)
Berkeley Law student dies of leukemia, remembered for curiosity (Daily Cal)
I went behind the lines with the far-right (Mother Jones)
Woman punched by white supremacist speaks out (SFist)
Two years in, soda tax hasn’t hurt Berkeley businesses (SF Gate)
Two Orange County residents arrested in Berkeley brawl (OC Weekly)
The Berkeley Wire: 04.18.17
