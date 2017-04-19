The Berkeley Wire: 04.19.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Marin fountain by Doug Donaldson

Berkeley police searching for man suspected of strong arm robbery (KRON)
Guns, extremists, and the threat of escalation (Washington Spectator)
Video: repairs underway for historic church destroyed in fire (KRON)
Landlords sued over death caused by carbon monoxide poisoning (East Bay Times)
Review: Radiohead marvels sold out crowds (Express)