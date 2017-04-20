“Patriot’s Day in Berkeley: A conversation with Berkeleyside (KPFA)
Berkeley student, alums awarded New Americans fellowships (UC Berkeley News)
Law Publisher Nolo Press to close its West Berkeley store (NBC)
Police alert residents to safety training exercise (East Bay Times)
Pompette opens in former Café Rouge space (SF Gate)
Cal disability program faces allegations of fraud (Daily Cal)
UC Greek councils rethink their approach to addressing sexual assault (Weekender)
How Berkeley became a hotbed of violence in the Trump era (Politico)
The Berkeley Wire: 04.20.17
