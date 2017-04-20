FuseBOX restaurant in West Oakland to close April 23

FuseBOX, the popular Korean-fusion restaurant on Magnolia Street in Oakland will close on Sunday. In an email to customers and on social media, co-owner Ellen Sebastian Chang said it had been a wild ride but that they needed “to be out of here” on Thursday April 28. Sunday April 23 will the last day of service for the restaurant.

“We had a wild ride of it from opening with only three days of lunch along with closing for our daughter’s soccer games to having dinner seven nights a week and closing sometimes cuz well “shit happens” to being blessed with so much support from our family of friends and the amazing press we received out here on the street of Magnolias,” she wrote.

Ellen Sebastian Chang and Sunhui Chang opened FuseBOX in a tucked-away space in a then largely industrial area of West Oakland five years ago. Sunhui Chang’s original blend of traditional and innovative Korean-inspired cooking quickly drew a loyal customer base and earned praise from critics. In an early review, Luke Tsai at the East Bay Express noted with admiration how affordable the food was, “in spite of the fact that Chang sources high-quality ingredients and makes just about everything from scratch.”

Chang’s pickling skills were particularly appreciated by customers — his personal slogan is, after all, “I bleed kimchi.”

In an interview with Nosh in 2013 Sunhui talked about his upbringing and how it influenced his tastes. Born in Korea, his early memories include watching his mother, who came from a small coastal town in South Korea, preparing spicy fish stews. When he was seven, the family moved to Guam where the local cuisine featured fish, coconut and citrus. It was there that Chang became passionate about pickles. “Kids would bring jars of pickles to school for lunch and everyone would fall all over them. The moment I tasted green mango pickles, I fell in love,” he said.

Chang moved to Berkeley when he was 17 and he attended Berkeley High and UC Berkeley. He ran a catering business before opening FuseBOX with his wife Ellen, who took on the general manager role. Sunhui said he was initially hesitant to focus on Korean food for the restaurant — the demand from his catering customers had been for traditional European dishes — but Ellen, and his daughter SunIm, told him he needed to express his deep roots and knowledge of Korean cooking and “that the public is now ready to embrace Korean cuisine.”

FuseBOX

2311A Magnolia St., Oakland

FuseBOX’s eclectic menu over the years included dishes such as Kusshi oysters with yuzu kosho mignonette topped with kiwi and Pink Lady apple kimchi; spicy chicken wings; and steak with chimichurri sauce. When Nosh visited a few years ago, we went “omakase” — letting our server determine the course of the meal.

Ellen Sebastian Chang said FuseBOX is selling everything in the restaurant “that’s not bolted down” and encouraged customers to come by after Tuesday April 25. “Come visit and buy a beer glass or a t-shirt or a fryer,” she wrote.

Nosh has reached out to Chang for further comment and will update this story if we get more information.