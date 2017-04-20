UC Berkeley reverses decision: Ann Coulter will speak on campus May 2

UC Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon that Ann Coulter will be permitted to speak on the campus after all.

Reversing a decision made just days earlier to cancel her appearance – and after having received widespread criticism that the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement seemed to be blocking free speech – Dirks announced that a suitably safe venue had been found. University officials had cited safety issues as the reason for not permitting Coulter on campus.

However, Coulter will now talk May 2 rather than the original date of April 27.

“This university has an unwavering commitment to the First Amendment of the Constitution, which enshrines and protects the right of freedom of speech and freedom of expression,” Dirks said at the press conference. “As the home of the Free Speech Movement, we fully support the right and ability of our students to host speakers of their choice, and we believe that exposing students to a diverse array of perspectives is an inherent and inseparable part of our educational mission.”

But the question of whether Coulter will come to Berkeley May 2 is undecided. Pranav Jandhyala, founder of BridgeUSA, one of the campus groups that invited Coulter to UC Berkeley, said the university’s restrictions for the rescheduled event put the organizers “in a tight bind,” because of the many restrictions.

“They mandated a specific date with no flexibility, and they mandated a two-hour window, from 1-3 p.m.,” he said. BridgeUSA and its co-organizers, the Berkeley College Republicans, have not yet heard whether Coulter can come then.

Coulter, however, indicated on Twitter that she intends to come.

I agreed to Berkeley’s conditions not to call their bluff, but because I wanted to speak. Turned out: Did call bluff https://t.co/boxhkmZV8X — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 20, 2017

The university will not announce the location of her talk until closer to the event.

Dan Mogulof, a university spokesman, told Berkeleyside recently that there are only six venues on campus that are large enough and with enough safety exits to accommodate a controversial speaker.

Dirks said that he directed staff to keep searching for a suitable venue – and that his push resulted in the May 2 date.

“Given our serious reservations and concerns regarding Ms. Coulter’s stated intentions, last night I asked my staff to look beyond the usual venues we use for large public gatherings to see if there might be a protectable space for this event that would be available during the compressed, and extremely busy, window of time between now and the end of the academic year,” said Dirks.

“Fortunately, that expanded search identified an appropriate, protectable venue that is available on the afternoon of May 2. While it is not one we have used for these sorts of events in the past, it can both accommodate a substantial audience and meet the security criteria established by our police department. Earlier today, we informed both the Berkeley College Republicans and the Coulter organization of this development, and we look forward to working with them. We will disclose the exact location of the venue once we have finalized details with both organizations.”

Twice recently controversial speaking events have been canceled at UC Berkeley. On Feb. 1, campus officials canceled Milo Yiannapulous’ appearance — where he was reportedly set to out the identities of undocumented students — after Antifa protestors arrived on the scene, hitting people with sticks, setting a portable generator on fire and vandalizing banks and the Starbucks downtown. That cancelation prompted two far-right free speech demonstrations in Berkeley that resulted in violent confrontations.

The College Republicans also canceled a talk by David Horowitz, citing the university’s strict regulations.