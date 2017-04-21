The Berkeley Wire: 04.21.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
California gull by Paul Sullivan

Berkeley is being tested on two fronts: Free speech and safety (NYT)
Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark another clash? (U.S. News & World Report)
Student dancers connect to four – make that five – elements (UCB News)
Berkeley group promotes foraging for food (KTVU)
22 officers injured in violent “Patriot’s Day” rally (Daily Cal)