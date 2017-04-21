The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley this weekend, April 21-23

CAL DAY The hundreds of free events at Cal Day are largely aimed at prospective students. But there’s plenty for the whole family throughout the day on Saturday. There are free tours of the recently reopened Hearst Museum of Anthropology, discussions on the intersection of science and society (appropriately on the national day of support for science), a wealth of library visits, the spring football game (you can hope the team is improved in 2017), and a ton of events particularly geared to children. Saturday, April 22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., throughout the UC Berkeley campus.

BERKELEY FLEA REOPENING The Ashby flea market is over 40 years old, but this Sunday organizers are planning a grand reopening of the venerable event under the slogan “The Rebirth: Reclaiming Community.” Among the attractions: live jazz, blues and soul music, spoken word and hip hop performances, games, a children’s section, and health eating demonstrations. Sunday, April 23, 12-6 p.m., Ashby BART Station parking lot.

EARTH DAY CELEBRATION You can join the celebrations of Earth Day on Friday evening at the free East Bay Climate Action Expo. It’s a chance to meet the people and groups in the East Bay who are moving forward to fight climate change. Among the participants are the Berkeley Ecology Center, Sunflower Alliance, Berkeley Climate Action Coalition, 350 East Bay, and Center for Biological Diversity. (Sadly, the showing of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Before the Flood is sold out, but there’s still plenty to see at the expo.) Friday, April 21, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way.

SAKAI SAKE TASTING The city of Berkeley has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of its partnership with the Japanese city of Sakai, Berkeley’s oldest sister city relationship (quick: name Berkeley’s 13 other sister cities). On Saturday, in the final event for the visiting delegation, there’s a sake tasting at Takara Sake in West Berkeley. Join Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín, Sakai Mayor Osami Takeyama, and drink to the health of a long-running city collaboration. Saturday, April 22, 6-8 p.m., Takara Sake, 708 Addison St.

HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE Berkeley’s 15th annual Holocaust Remembrance Day – the only continuous Holocaust remembrance event hosted by any US city – will be marked on Sunday at the Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life. At the remembrance, dozens of Holocaust survivors will each light a candle, and Jacob Harari, a survivor and Berkeley resident, will be honored. Other featured speakers include Maharat Victoria Sutton, director of engagement at Congregation Beth Israel and Rachel Biale, a local educator, artist and writer. Music will be provided by The Ensemble Bembrillo. Sunday, April 23, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Magnes Collection, 2121 Allston Way.

