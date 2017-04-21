The Nosh Wire: 4.21.17

Third Annual Wild/Feral Foods Week (Berkeley Open Source Food)
Cafe Underwood is now Underwood Bar & Bistro (East Bay Dish)
Ex-Wente chef opening Pleasanton restaurant this summer (East Bay Times)
Third Annual Wild/Feral Foods Week (Berkeley Open Source Food)
Cafe Underwood is now Underwood Bar & Bistro (East Bay Dish)
Ex-Wente chef opening Pleasanton restaurant this summer (East Bay Times)
© Berkeleyside All Rights Reserved.
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »