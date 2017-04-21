Update: ‘Shelter in place’ warning as officers search for man with gun

Update, 4:46 p.m. The Berkeley Police Department has issued a “shelter in place” advisory for the 2200 block of McKinley Street, the 1800 block of Allston Way, the 1800 block of Bancroft Way and the 2200 block of Grant Street due to “Police activity in the area. Officers may be checking behind buildings and homes.” Police say local residents should stay inside or avoid the area. Police ask anyone who sees anything suspicious or needs help to call 911.

Original story, 4:41 p.m. Police officers are on the scene near McKinley Street and Allston Way, in central Berkeley, to look for a man reported to have been seen with a gun, according to community reports.

Berkeleyside has reached out to the Berkeley Police Department for confirmation.

According to scanner traffic just before 4:30 p.m., officers are trying to find someone who is “armed and in the block” around Grant Street and McKinley between Allston Way and Bancroft Way.

“We’re in a ‘hold the perimeter mode’ right now,” police said over the scanner. BPD Special Response Team members have been called to search the area. Police have called for a canine from another department to help with the search, too.

As of 4:40 p.m., one school in the area was still being advised to shelter in place, though Berkeley High was allowed to operate as usual.

A local resident said he saw at least 10 police cars on Grant, and “cops all over the neighborhood.” Police “wouldn’t tell me anything other than ‘it’s an investigation’ and told me to get off the block,'” he told Berkeleyside.

According to unconfirmed scanner information, police said the man they are looking for is black, 18-20 years old, in a blue polo shirt and acid-washed jeans that are ripped.

Officers said the young man may have jumped out of a car and appeared to be hiding a handgun when he was first spotted. He ran off when police tried to stop him.

Berkeleyside will update this post if additional information becomes available.