Watch: Berkeley police chief sworn in By Berkeleyside Editors April 21, 2017, 2:12 p.m.April 21, 2017 Berkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood was sworn in Thursday. His son pins the stars on him. Photo: Emilie RagusoBerkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood was sworn in Thursday at the UC Theatre. A video of the swearing in appears below. Scroll down for more photographs of the event. Police chief swearing in Posted by Berkeleyside on Thursday, April 20, 2017 Berkeley’s new police chief, Andy Greenwood, was sworn in Thursday by City Clerk Mark Numainville. Photo: Emilie RagusoBerkeley’s new police chief, Andy Greenwood, was sworn in Thursday. Here, his father George pins his badge on him. Photo: Emilie RagusoBerkeley’s new police chief, Andy Greenwood, was sworn in Thursday. Here, his father George pins his badge on him. Photo: Emilie RagusoCSO Katina Jesuitas sang the national anthem. Photo: Emilie RagusoBerkeley’s new police chief was sworn in Thursday. Capt. Ed Spiller gave introductory remarks. Photo: Emilie RagusoChief Greenwood addresses the crowd during his swearing in Thursday, April 20, 2017. Photo: Emilie RagusoBerkeley’s new police chief was sworn in Thursday at the UC Theatre on University Avenue. Photo: Emilie RagusoBerkeley’s new police chief, Andy Greenwood, addresses the crowd as Capt. Ed Spiller and Mayor Jesse Arreguín look on. Photo: Emilie Raguso
