Watch: Berkeley police chief sworn in

By Berkeleyside Editors
Berkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood was sworn in Thursday. His son pins the stars on him. Photo: Emilie Raguso

Berkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood was sworn in Thursday at the UC Theatre. A video of the swearing in appears below. Scroll down for more photographs of the event.

Police chief swearing in

Posted by Berkeleyside on Thursday, April 20, 2017

Berkeley’s new police chief, Andy Greenwood, was sworn in Thursday by City Clerk Mark Numainville. Photo: Emilie Raguso
Berkeley’s new police chief, Andy Greenwood, was sworn in Thursday. Here, his father George pins his badge on him. Photo: Emilie Raguso
CSO Katina Jesuitas sang the national anthem. Photo: Emilie Raguso
Berkeley’s new police chief was sworn in Thursday. Capt. Ed Spiller gave introductory remarks. Photo: Emilie Raguso
Chief Greenwood addresses the crowd during his swearing in Thursday, April 20, 2017. Photo: Emilie Raguso
Berkeley’s new police chief was sworn in Thursday at the UC Theatre on University Avenue. Photo: Emilie Raguso
Berkeley’s new police chief, Andy Greenwood, addresses the crowd as Capt. Ed Spiller and Mayor Jesse Arreguín look on. Photo: Emilie Raguso