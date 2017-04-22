Driver nearly hits officer during traffic stop attempt; manhunt underway

The Berkeley Police Department reports “Police activity in the 1300 block of Derby, near Acton Street.”
Several officers are looking for a suspect, BPD said in a Nixle alert released just after 4 p.m. “Call 911 if you need assistance.”
According to scanner traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside, an officer tried to make a stop on Acton near Derby at 3:50 p.m.
The SUV took off and nearly clipped the officer, he said, in an unconfirmed scanner broadcast. He spotted the SUV a short time later abandoned in the 1300 block of Derby.
Officers spotted the man running away and BPD set up a perimeter.
The driver was described as a dark-skinned black man in his 40s or early 50s. He had a shaved head or short cropped hair, and was wearing a dark navy or other dark-colored top, and jeans or pants.
Initially, he was wearing what the officer called a “fancy hat” he later described as a fedora. The man wasn’t wearing it when another officer saw him running, however.
BPD is describing the offense initially as an attempted assault on a police officer, as well as a vehicle code violation.
A search of the vehicle turned up blood inside the SUV, according to unconfirmed scanner broadcasts.
Berkeleyside has reached out to BPD for confirmation.
