Driver nearly hits officer during traffic stop attempt; manhunt underway

The Berkeley Police Department reports “Police activity in the 1300 block of Derby, near Acton Street.”

Several officers are looking for a suspect, BPD said in a Nixle alert released just after 4 p.m. “Call 911 if you need assistance.”

According to scanner traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside, an officer tried to make a stop on Acton near Derby at 3:50 p.m.

The SUV took off and nearly clipped the officer, he said, in an unconfirmed scanner broadcast. He spotted the SUV a short time later abandoned in the 1300 block of Derby.

Officers spotted the man running away and BPD set up a perimeter.

The driver was described as a dark-skinned black man in his 40s or early 50s. He had a shaved head or short cropped hair, and was wearing a dark navy or other dark-colored top, and jeans or pants.

Initially, he was wearing what the officer called a “fancy hat” he later described as a fedora. The man wasn’t wearing it when another officer saw him running, however.

BPD is describing the offense initially as an attempted assault on a police officer, as well as a vehicle code violation.

A search of the vehicle turned up blood inside the SUV, according to unconfirmed scanner broadcasts.

Berkeleyside has reached out to BPD for confirmation.