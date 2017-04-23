Developing: Man arrested after report of carjacking attempt in Berkeley

A civilian city staffer on duty with the Berkeley Police Department made a frantic call for help just before 10:30 p.m., bringing officers from all over the city to assist her.

Many local residents heard sirens and saw the massive police response, and asked Berkeleyside what took place.

According to unconfirmed scanner traffic, the woman was in the Whole Foods parking lot on Gilman Street when she made the call. A man tried to carjack her, according to unconfirmed preliminary reports.

Officers who responded arrested a 24-year-old man after a brief foot chase on San Pablo Avenue and 10th Street north of Gilman Street.

Berkeleyside has reached out to the Berkeley Police Department for confirmation and further information. This story will be updated when it is available.