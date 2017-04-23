Photos: Cal Day, Berkeley science march and student worker protest

By Natalie Orenstein
Cal Day 2017. Photo: Nancy Rubin

It was not a sleepy weekend in Berkeley.

The UC Berkeley campus overflowed Saturday with prospective and current students there for Cal Day, the university’s annual open house. Dancers performed for the masses, the football team played its spring game and booths promoting student groups lined Sproul Plaza.

Visitors attempting to walk through Sather Gate encountered members of the Undergraduate Workers Union protesting what they say are poor working conditions and low wages. The demonstration and teach-in was the latest event in the union’s ongoing battle with the university.

Later in the afternoon, science enthusiasts met on campus to join the hundreds of thousands around the world celebrating science and advocating for evidence-based policy. The Berkeley iteration of the March for Science — organized by graduate students but attended by Berkeleyans of all ages — began with speeches on Sproul Plaza and culminated in a march downtown, where participants flooded the streets and chanted in support of environmental justice and funding for research.


Enjoy this selection of photos of the various goings-on in Berkeley on April 22.

Visitors and students swarm UC Berkeley for Cal Day. Photo: Nancy Rubin
Student dancers perform for Cal Day visitors. Photo: Nancy Rubin
Cal’s Japan Club recruits new members at Cal Day 2017. Photo: Nancy Rubin
The biggest fan. Photo: Nancy Rubin
The Undergraduate Students Union rallies for higher wages. Photo: Nancy Rubin
A union organizer scales Sather Gate. Photo: Ted Friedman
The Undergraduate Workers Union marches down Telegraph. Photo: Ted Friedman
Berkeley March for Science. Photo: Jane Tierney
Berkeley March for Science. Photo: Jane Tierney
Berkeley March for Science. Photo: Jane Tierney

