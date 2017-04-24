The Nosh Wire: 4.23.17

By NOSH editors
Pluot tart. Photo: Susie Wyshak

A Watergate villain walks into a Berkeley restaurant. What could go wrong? (NPR)
Large study on Berkeley’s soda tax finds significant drop in sugary beverage sales (Nosh)
Oaky with notes of BS: Why wine tasting struggles to get it on the nose (Bay Area Bites)
Daughter Thai Kitchen does Thai exceptionally well in Montclair (Oakland Magazine)