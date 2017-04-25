Ann Coulter plans to speak at Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley on Thursday

By Natalie Orenstein and Frances Dinkelspiel

Ann Coulter is slated to speak at UC Berkeley on Thursday, most likely at 2 p.m. on Sproul Plaza, an open space in the center of campus that is difficult to secure.

“Our understanding is that she intends to come here Thursday afternoon,” said Dan Mogulof, a UC Berkeley spokesman.

Coulter tweeted on Monday that the weather forecast for Thursday, when it will be about 70 degrees and sunny, is a “Nice day for an outdoor speech in Berkeley.”

Pranav Jandhyala, a founder of BridgeUSA, the non-partisan student group that invited Coulter to campus along with the Berkeley College Republicans, said Coulter indicated to student groups Tuesday that she plans to speak on Sproul in the afternoon. That was not the intention of BridgeUSA, he said.

“We don’t support the event that might take place on Sproul. We think it’s going to end up in violence. I think a conversation with people who disagree with her — the intellectuals of our community — will be more productive, and more representative of our campus community,” said Jandhyala.

BridgeUSA and the College Republicans have been looking – with no success – to find a suitable indoor space off campus for Coulter.

The College Republicans set up an electronic invitation to Coulter’s talk, indicating it would be from 2-3:30 p.m.

“The event will focus on a critical issue facing the nation: illegal immigration,” according to the invitation. “The audience will be able to challenge Ms. Coulter and pose her with questions. The event is free and open to the public.”

The group could not be reached for comment.

UC Berkeley police, Berkeley police, and city and university officials have been meeting this week to figure out how to handle Coulter’s talk. While no one wanted to reveal how the police forces will respond, officials said they will be prepared. At the April 15 “Patriots Day” rally, most of the Berkeley police force was on duty.

“The university has neither the ability nor the desire to bar members of the public from coming onto campus,” Mogulof said. The university is doing what is necessary to make sure the event is as safe and secure as possible, he said.

Numerous groups say they plan to protest Coulter’s talk. Some people have been discussing their travel to Berkeley on Twitter and in numerous Facebook groups. Many of them are from the same groups that showed up to the April 15 rally that devolved into violence.

The Bay Area Alt Right, for example, is just one of many groups planning to be there. “We will be showing our support for Ann Coulter and her right to speak on public property,” the group wrote on a Facebook event page. “Join us and meet some of our local members. Reach out and message us for more information or for information on upcoming events. Planning will be done on our private communication servers.”

Oakland Antifa and Boston Antifa are also inviting supporters to join them a “Reject Ann Coulter” protest, though it is scheduled for May 2 when the university originally proposed rescheduling the event.

NBC Bay Area reported at 5:30 p.m. that the Young America’s Foundation, which was paying the bulk of Coulter’s $20,000 speaker’s fee, is yanking its sponsorship of her talk.

“As of 4 p.m. today, Young America’s Foundation will not be moving forward with an event at Berkeley on April 27 due to the lack of assurances for protections from foreseeable violence from unrestrained leftist agitators,” the YAF told NBC in a statement. “Berkeley should be ashamed for creating this hostile atmosphere.”