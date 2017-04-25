‘Breaking Bread’ at Hog’s Apothecary Pairs Beer with Nonprofit Giving (East Bay Express)
Preeti Mistry’s Navi Kitchen opens this week for breakfast service (Nosh)
Oakland Closures: Antitode Juicery, Ya-Ya Sushi, Spettro, More (Hoodline)
New South Berkeley food justice nonprofit celebrates Earth Day (Nosh)
A Watergate Villain Walks Into a Berkeley Restaurant (Bay Area Bites)
The Nosh Wire: 4.25.17
